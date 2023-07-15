Cardi B is never one to mince words. Even when she means well, Cardi can’t help but add her humorous touch to her sentiments.

Last month, a fan took to TikTok to share a video of herself crying in her car as “Tomorrow 2,” Cardi’s viral collaboration with GloRilla, plays in the background. While “Tomorrow 2” isn’t necessarily a tear-jerking ballad, the song evidently held significance to the TikTokker.

The video is captioned, saying “me crying to this song because it was one of the last songs I played around my boyfriend before he died is crazy…”

Though the TikTok clip is over a month old, it was only recently brought to Cardi’s attention. Upon seeing the video, Cardi offered a brand of heartfelt reassurance only she could deliver.

“Awwww …I guess …..He in heaven turning up!,” she said.

GloRilla and Cardi B released “Tomorrow 2” last year, which launched a hot run of features for the Bronx-bred rapper. Since then, she’s added her magic touch to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” and FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me 2.”

You can see the TikTokker’s clip and Cardi’s response above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.