Tekashi 69 has come after a number of artists and celebrities throughout his career. It was just last week that he was involved in an altercation with Meek Mill at a Miami parking lot. Now, Tekashi has shifted his attention to a new target: Cardi B. In a post to his Instagram Story, the rapper asked his followers, “If I took women to hotels and drugged them and then robbed them would I be canceled?” The question was a reference to a March 2019 Instagram Live session that Cardi held in which she said she drugged and robbed clients back when she was a stripper.

Cardi B is a EVIL WOMAN AND IS A DISGRACE TO HUMANITY,HOW DARE YOU RAPE ANYONE THEN CRY FOR SYMPATHY #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/xzL8lMF5vV — Kvn (@darronable) March 24, 2019

Cardi joins a long list of people Takashi has attacked, in one form or another. Last year, a video of him allegedly taunting boxer Gervonta Davis made its way to social media, though at least it didn’t escalated into an actual fight. He also mocked King Von’s death just days after the rapper passed away from a gunshot wound in Atlanta. Tekashi left a laughing emoji under an Instagram post that detailed how Lil Durk, a close friend of Von, learned about his death, an action that left hip-hop fans extremely furious at him.

