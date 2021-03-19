For one reason or another, it seems Cardi B is always facing some sort of criticism for one thing or another. The latest topic of Cardi criticism is her and Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Grammys performance of “WAP.” The song has earned plenty of critics due to its explicit nature and some people were floored that the track made it onto national television. Cardi is taking the criticism in stride, though.

Yesterday, she shared a video of a person sharing a tearful reaction to the song and added, “Really ? Over Wap?” Megan took to the comments to write, “She keep wiping her eyes and it ain’t even no damn tears [crying laughing emoji].”

She also responded from a tweet from cinematographer and Republican California gubernatorial candidate Errol Webber, who shared the video from earlier this year of Cardi turning off “WAP” when she noticed her daughter Kulture enter the room. He noted, “Cardi B cuts off WAP when her daughter, Kulture, walks into the room. She looks embarrassed. This is how you know Cardi B knows right from wrong, yet STILL deliberately chooses to do wrong by girating and scissoring her WAP on national TV… in view of other people’s kids.”

Cardi fired back, “The Grammies are PG .That means parental guidance.Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch.My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap?”

She also retweeted another response to Webber that read, “see how easy it is to turn off inappropriate music in front of ur kids instead of complaining and keeping it on.”

