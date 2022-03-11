Although it may not always seem that way, Cardi B has always been a pretty strong proponent of education. The self-professed history and politics buff often weighs in matters of education and current events, whether that’s congratulating her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion for graduating from college or offering her empathetic thoughts on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Cardi’s often got a take and it’s usually the right one, siding with the rights of the people and reflecting widespread opinions on social justice.

She’s rarely at a loss for words but came close when she encountered a video on Twitter purporting to explain why the US is facing a shortage of qualified teachers. In the video, which the original poster claims was shot at a middle school in a Dallas suburb, a teacher can be seen ducking a flying chair that was apparently propelled by one of his students. Cardi was “disgusted” by the video, responding, “This generation is really lost… I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher. Kids this is not respected, not cool, not funny, not tough, not gangsta.” You can see the video below.

Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher …Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it’s giving y’all pussy https://t.co/xzbtKSXkG6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 11, 2022

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.