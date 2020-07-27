Post Malone Is Apparently Thinking About Starting A Beer Pong League

Post Malone is music’s most fervent ambassador for the time-honored game of beer pong. Heck, he even went and played the party game with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show last year. The rapper might be getting ready to mix business and pleasure, though: TMZ reports that Malone has filed a trademark for the name “World Pong League.”

The filing reportedly says that World Pong League would “operate official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events, and exhibitions,” and would also have merch printed on virtually any sell-able item you can name. The idea for this endeavor apparently came from Malone and his manager Dre London, but is so far only in its early stages.

Malone has a long and storied history of enthusiasm for beer pong. He’s been tweeting about it as far back as 2014. Near the end of 2019, Malone challenged Tyla Yaweh to a game ahead of a concert, and emerged from the contest $50,000 richer. Earlier this year, he also took some time to play some pong on Adult Swim, which prompted Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to tell the world that the first game of beer pong he ever played was with Post Malone.

