Getty Image

Cardi B is known for being vocal about her political opinions on social media. The “Press” rapper has made President Trump the center of her most recent political musings. In an Instagram live session, Cardi B called out Trump about his stance on police brutality. The rapper feels the President doesn’t care about police brutality, and that it will continue until he is voted out of office.

Cardi B explained her views on police violence on Instagram. “Alright so every single time I see a black man get killed on the street by police, I keep saying ‘What the f*ck, does nobody give a f*ck? Nobody cares, nobody cares.’ And it’s just like, I stopped saying that because nobody do care. Nobody cares. He don’t care.”

Cardi said that she appreciated when Obama would make public statements about police brutality when he was president. “At least when Obama was president, Obama always used to give a statement that he feels that it’s wrong. He feels it, he sees it. This guy, I know he sees it and he don’t give not one sh*t. So I feel like police brutality is going to keep going [as long as] he’s President.”

“When you keep asking yourself that question, just know that [as long as] he’s president, there’s nothing that’s going to be done for police brutality,” the rapper said. “And it just keeps on going.”