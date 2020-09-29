Since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their collaboration “WAP,” the song has been everywhere. Just about everyone has offered their opinion on the raunchy track, like conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson and even the animal rights organization PETA. Now, Cardi is trying to cash in on the song’s recognition by securing a trademark for the phrase “WAP.”

According to TMZ, the rapper filed for a “WAP” trademark with the US Patent and Trademark offices last week. According to the publication, Cardi wants the place the phrase on every kind of merch item imaginable — headbands, clothing, jewelry, purses, shoes, posters, and even ‘WAP’-titled cocktails and soft drinks. Apparently, the rapper made sure to cover all her bases by also applying for the trademark on liquor, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and mineral water.

This isn’t the first time Cardi tried to get a trademark approved. Last year, the singer filed a trademark request for her catchphrase “Okurrr,” as she planned to use it to sell merch items like mugs, t-shirts, and posters. But her plan was foiled when the US Patent and Trademark offices denied her request, saying the phrase fell under the category of “widely-used commonplace expressions” and didn’t belong to a single individual.

