Cardi B Hates The Clean ‘Wet And Gushy’ Edit Of ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is more explicit than most No. 1 songs, which is a challenge for radio. People want to hear the song on their favorite stations, but many of its lyrics aren’t suitable for the airwaves. So, as artists often do, Cardi recorded a clean version of the tracks, replacing the lyric “wet-ass p*ssy” with “wet and gushy.” Now Cardi has revealed that she doesn’t care for that change at all.

She guested on Australia’s Kyle And Jackie O Show recently, and she and the hosts got to talking about “WAP.” Kyle asked Cardi for a reminder of what the clean version of the titular lyric was, and she responded, “‘Wet and gushy.’ Ugh, I don’t even like saying it.” The hosts insisted the clean version comes across as grosser to them than the explicit original, and Cardi added, “I would have had to replace it with, ‘Now from the top, make it drop, bounce that big ol’ booty,’ because that was the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep ‘gushy,’ because I hate the word ‘gushy.’ Ugh!”

Listen to the full interview here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.