Cardi B has been doing well in court as of late. Earlier this year, she scored a win in her libel lawsuit against blogger Tasha K who used her platform to spread bizarre and false claims about the rapper. As a result of the win, Cardi was awarded nearly $4 million in damages. Now, Cardi has avoided the possibility of paying anything in a defamation lawsuit that was brought against her back in 2020. In it, three Suffolk County beachgoers sued Cardi and her sister Hennessy Carolina after they got into a confrontation with the pair.

The trio sued Cardi and Hennessy for assault and battery, in addition to defamation, as they claimed that Cardi posted a video online of her calling them “racist.” They also accused Cardi and Hennessy of editing the video “to remove portions thereof, and thereby hold plaintiffs in a false light, so as to tend to expose and in fact expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm.” According to Rolling Stone, a judge dismissed the lawsuit and called it “baseless.”

“[Plaintiffs] have failed to allege any special harm or defamation per se,” Judge William Condon wrote in his decision. “They cannot specifically identify who the defamatory statements were made to. Further, neither Cardi B nor Michelle Diaz made any defamatory statements or publish(ed) any video to the Internet concerning the incident.” He added, “The words uttered to plaintiffs do not arise to defamatory language as they were merely general insults.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.