Carly Rae Jepsen’s Cover Of Khalid’s ‘Talk’ Shows Off Her Soulful Side

Carly Rae Jepsen‘s new album Dedicated is only a few weeks away. The Canadian singer-songwriter, who released the single “Julien” last week, visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to treat listeners to some exclusive performances.

The Live Lounge is a great place to see artists do some fun (and sometimes slightly baffling) covers of popular songs. Mumford And Sons recently performed “Breathin” by Ariana Grande. Vampire Weekend covered Post Malone. During her visit, Jepsen performed “Talk” by Khalid. Produced by electro-pop duo Disclosure, “Talk” is definitely one of Khalid’s poppier singles, but Jepsen slows it down a little to emphasize its soulful heart. Your mileage may vary on Carly Rae Jepsen, R&B Superstar, but the Live Lounge is always a fun place for experimentation, and her cover is definitely worth a listen.

On the radio show, Jepsen told host Adele Roberts (currently subbing for regular host Clara Amfo) that “Talk” is actually the first Khalid song she’d heard. Jepsen came across “Talk” when she and some friends were brainstorming songs to cover in her Live Lounge session, and she called the song her “introduction” to Khalid. It’s a little surprising to hear that Jepsen hadn’t listened to one of the biggest stars in pop right now, but hopefully she’s inspired to dig into the rest of his discography.

Watch Carly Rae Jepsen’s cover of “Talk” above.