Casanova Has Been Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Prison

In May of 2022, New York rapper Casanova — responsible for viral hits like “So Drippy,” featuring Young Thug and Gunna, as well as “Woah” with Jeremih — pleaded guilty to the charges against him, which included firearm possession, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, racketeering, and attempted murder. It was a rough trip, including being wanted by the FBI and denied $2.5 million bond.

As of Tuesday, June 27, Casanova has received his prison sentence, and it includes 188 months — translating to over 15 years — behind bars, according to a press release from Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams said. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”