Chance The Rapper Cancels His U.S. Tour In Order To Spend More Time With His Family

Chance the Rapper made a startling announcement about his upcoming tour.

The rapper took to social media to tell fans that he is canceling his expansive North American tour, The Big Tour, altogether. It was going to support his record, The Big Day, but after many shows were rescheduled, Chance decided to forgo the tour entirely and spend more time with his family instead. He apologized to his fans on Instagram and promised to return soon, ending the message on a heartfelt note.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

The second leg of Chance’s two-month-long tour was originally scheduled to kick off in January in San Diego, then come to an end at the end of February. Back in September, the rapper announced he would be postponing the tour, originally scheduled for the fall, in order to spend time with his newborn daughter. Chance said he regrets going on tour so soon after his first daughter was born because he “missed some of the most important milestones” in her life.