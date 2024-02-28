Chloe Bailey (also known as Chlöe) had an outstanding 2023, releasing her debut album, In Pieces, playing her first-ever solo headlining tour to promote it, and appearing in a pair of television projects, the obsessed-fan thriller Swarm and the comedic choir competition film, Praise This.

After taking some time off, it looks like Chlöe is coming back for another round in 2024, as she shared a pre-save link for her first single of the year, “F*ck Your Status.” She also shared a snippet of the song’s vocal intro, which resolves into a heavy bass instrumental just before the cut. It sounds like her future material will continue in the same vein as many of the songs from In Pieces, addressing themes of relationships and the emotional entanglements that complicate them.

FYS. what do you think it means? guess right and i’ll drop 🤭 pic.twitter.com/KQHpppCyJH — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 27, 2024

The 25-year-old singer has yet to announce plans for a follow-up to In Pieces, but one seems likelier than the reunion with her sister Halle she teased in January. While fans have been clamoring for a new Chloe X Halle album since 2021, the sisters’ pursuit of their respective solo projects put those plans on hold. Then, just when it seemed as though they’d get the chance to follow through after Halle completed her obligations to film projects The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, she got a baby for Christmas. Being a new mom is pretty time-consuming, so the assumption now is that Chlöe will continue with her solo career and we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for that Chloe X Halle album.