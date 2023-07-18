Chlöe’s island vacation in May to celebrate the conclusion of her first tour as a solo artist was simply an intermission. The “How Does It Feel” singer took to social media to announce that her In Pieces Tour is far from over.
For fans that were unable to catch the Swarm actress during the tour’s initial run, they will have another chance starting with her appearance at Sol Blume 2023. Singer Rose Gold will join Chlöe on the road as the tour’s supporting act.
The In Pieces Tour will stop in Anaheim, Phoenix, Denver, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, and more for its second wing. The tour will officially kick off on August 22 in San Diego, ending in Fort Lauderdale in September.
View the full tour schedule below. Tickets for the In Pieces Tour are on sale now. Find more information here.
08/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume
08/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
08/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues
08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/26 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/31 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
09/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
09/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater
09/07 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/09 — Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
09/10 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
i’m going back on the road babyyyy 😎😍 presale available now and tickets on sale friday at https://t.co/uMZZmMAUVZ 💕 pic.twitter.com/nE7EMf4Qff
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 12, 2023