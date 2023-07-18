Chlöe’s island vacation in May to celebrate the conclusion of her first tour as a solo artist was simply an intermission. The “How Does It Feel” singer took to social media to announce that her In Pieces Tour is far from over.

For fans that were unable to catch the Swarm actress during the tour’s initial run, they will have another chance starting with her appearance at Sol Blume 2023. Singer Rose Gold will join Chlöe on the road as the tour’s supporting act.

The In Pieces Tour will stop in Anaheim, Phoenix, Denver, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, and more for its second wing. The tour will officially kick off on August 22 in San Diego, ending in Fort Lauderdale in September.

View the full tour schedule below. Tickets for the In Pieces Tour are on sale now. Find more information here.

08/20 — Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

08/22 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

08/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues

08/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/26 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/31 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

09/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

09/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/06 — Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater

09/07 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/09 — Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

09/10 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution