Chlöe Puts Her Own Spin On Gunna’s ‘Fukumean’ In An Icy Cover

Chlöe treated fans to a new cover on Instagram today (August 2) as she performed Gunna’s “Fukumean.” In the video, she sits in front of a microphone wearing a jumpsuit, some matching sunglasses, and a diamond necklace. Her version puts a slower-but-still-powerful spin on the song as she proves her vocals are stronger than ever.

“Callin’ me splurge / Watch me jump right off the curb,” she delivers her own rap spin of the original lyrics over an entertaining beat. Basically, this should be available to stream.

Fans in the replies are loving her rendition too. “Never thought I needed a singing version, but I did,” one user wrote. “She’s back!!! Such a freaking superstar!!!” another commented.

Gunna himself has since even approved of her take, adding some fire emojis with a blue heart. It’s also an interesting choice, considering last January the two had added to the dating rumors after being spotted holding hands. Back in 2021, they had also attended a basketball game together, but Gunna denied the rumors at the time — before the hand-holding.

As for Chlöe, she’s set to kick off her In Pieces Tour next month in support of her recent debut solo album. A complete list of dates and more information is available here.

Check out Chlöe’s Gunna cover above.

