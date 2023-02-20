We’ve known since January 24 that Chlöe’s debut solo album, In Pieces, would drop sometime in March. Since that announcement, Uproxx’s August 2022 cover star has turned up the anticipation by releasing singles “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel.” The latter arrived last week, and fans were not happy that it featured Chris Brown, but Chlöe has returned with good news to wash out the bad taste in their mouths.

Today, February 20, Chlöe confirmed that In Pieces is coming on March 31. The announcement video was soundtracked by an unreleased track. “My tears are like the water. my heart is like the sun. through chaos, beauty grows. there’s power in my pain,” Chlöe tweeted.

IN PIECES 3.31.23 🫀 my tears are like the water.

my heart is like the sun.

through chaos, beauty grows.

there’s power in my pain. pic.twitter.com/NwqiLkKKSq — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 20, 2023

Chlöe is fresh off co-headlining the NBA On TNT American Express Road Show on February 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her performance set the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in motion, culminating in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game last night, February 19.

She wore a cheerleader’s uniform with “#IN PIECES” written across her chest.

In a fan-captured video, Chlöe told the crowd, “I just turned in my first debut album two days ago. It was the best Valentine’s Day gift to myself because when I was writing this album, I was dealing with too many … and I’m like, ‘You know what, girl? You deserve better than that.’ And instead of trying to get back at them, I’ma just let karma do its thing. I’ma ‘Pray It Away.'”

Check out the clips below, and watch Chlöe’s In Pieces release date announcement video above.

Chlöe performs “Pray It Away” live for the first time on the #NBAonTNT @AmericanExpress Road Show stage (1/2)pic.twitter.com/qcnEszeLEn — Chlöe x Halle Now 🫀 (@cxhnow) February 17, 2023

In Pieces it out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-save it here.