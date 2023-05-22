Chlöe
Chlöe Showed Off Her Body In A Joyous Vacation Video And Fans Are Showering Her With Appreciation

Even with fans making all kinds of out-of-pocket comments about her, Chlöe hasn’t been shy about showing off her body since starting her solo career with the unapologetic video for “Have Mercy.” Since then, she’s met every critical comment with another carefree moment reinforcing her self-love — and doubled down on displaying her assets, whether those commenters like it or not.

So it makes sense that after she had a booming busy season that included her controversial appearance in Swarm, the release of her first-ever solo album, and the tour for that album, she’s taking a vacation. She shared a compilation video from her time in paradise (it looks a lot like Hawaii) on social media, and once again bared nearly all with a series of skimpy bikinis that showed off her curves as she surfed, lounged, and soaked up the sun during her island getaway.

The difference is, it appears to be sinking in that she’s not going to let the trolls shake her confidence, so instead, the majority of the comments are praising her, congratulating her on taking some time for herself, and generally loving the look she gave behind the curtain of her rest and relaxation time.

