Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey may have gotten their start in television before eventually forming their acclaimed music group Chloe x Halle, but their musical success has earned them the opportunity to take on more creative projects. The two are now in front of the camera once again, but this time it’s not for television. Rather, the two appear in a short film that visualizes a Nigerian folktale.

The project was shot as part of their cover story for the March 2021 issue of Vogue. The short is filmed on a rocky beach, depicting the two sisters frolicking in the sand and wearing elegant gowns. Chloe provides a narration of the fable titled “Why The Sun And The Moon Live In The Sky,” which describes origins of the sun, moon, and water.

The story begins by Chloe introducing the characters of water and sun, detailing how they came to meet:

“It is said many, many years ago, the sun and the water were great friends and both live on the earth together. The sun would often visit water, but water never visits sun. The curious sun asked, ‘Why?’ The sun replied, ‘If I visit you, my friend, I will drive you out of your house because I go everywhere with my large family.’ But sun insisted that water should visit, and water therefore warned sun to build a very large house to accommodate his enormous family.”

.@ChloeXHalle narrate the Nigerian Folktale, “Why the Sun and the Moon Live in the Sky” in a short film directed by Julie Dash for their March 2021 Vogue appearance. pic.twitter.com/Tt1PSM35K7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

The short film was directed by Julie Dash, who noted that the two singers were up for anything. “The filming was physically grueling,” Dash said. “Chloe and Halle had to walk half a mile across a stoney beach, wearing long gowns, in the cold morning and later in the heat. I don’t think they knew they were going to get wet, too. They never complained. I was very familiar with the sisters, but did not know how sweet they were!”

Watch a clip of “Why The Sun And The Moon Live In The Sky” above.