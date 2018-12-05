Getty Image

Phoebe Bridgers has had an incredible year. As one third of the rock supergroup Boygenius, Uproxx just awarded Bridgers’ “Me And My Dog” the best song of 2018. Since the release of her breakout album Stranger In The Alps last year, the singer has collaborated with everyone from Conor Oberst to Lord Huron, and Bridgers just wrapped a tour with her fellow indie icons and Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

Bridgers continues her massive 2018 with a couple of Spotify Singles, available to stream on the platform today. Along with a new recording of her own “Scott Street,” she released a cover of “Friday I’m In Love,” and on it she’s reworked The Cure’s ecstatic hit into a haunting piano ballad. The Cure’s version is a brilliant, shining pop song, but Bridgers finds the melancholy behind those optimistic lyrics. Friday she’s in love, but Monday’s blue, Tuesday and Wednesday are gray, and Thursday she’s feeling a little apathetic, and the fact that she’s in love doesn’t negate everything she is experiencing on her own. On Stranger In The Alps and in Boygenius, Bridgers has proven herself a master of distilling the interior part of love. Bridgers picks out the contemplative aspects of The Cure’s classic love song and blows them up, making the song all her own.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of “Friday I’m In Love” below.