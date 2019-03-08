Chvrches Go Full Pop On Their Yearning New Collaboration With Marshmello, ‘Here With Me’

03.08.19 1 hour ago

Since their 2013 debut album The Bones Of What You Believe, Chvrches have usually been described as “indie pop” or “synth pop,” but their sound has always been just left enough of the mainstream for them to be considered straight-up “pop.” Now, though, the group has dipped their toes into those waters with the release of their new collaborative single with Marshmello, “Here With Me.”

Last year, Marshmello proved himself adept at crafting pop hits thanks to songs like “Friends” featuring Anne-Marie and “Happier” featuring Bastille, and “Here With Me” is cut from the same cloth as those tracks, with its catchy verses sandwiched by choruses that drop into an EDM-lite hook. On the chorus, Lauren Mayberry sings about missing somebody so bad that it hurts: “You’re saying the words that I want you to say / There’s a pain in my heart and it won’t go away / Now I know I’m falling in deep / ‘Cause I need you here with me.”

Chvrches have seemingly been in a collaborative mood over the past few years. Although the kept mostly to themselves on their first two albums, since 2016, they’ve joined forces with Hayley Williams on a version of “Bury It” (which appeared on the extended edition of Every Open Eye), Matt Berninger is featured on the Love Is Dead track “My Enemy,” and Wednesday Campanella joined the group on “Out Of My Head,” which can be found on the Japan Deluxe Edition of Love Is Dead.

Listen to “Here With Me” above.

