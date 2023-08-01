Why Did Summer Walker & Lil Meech Break Up?

After weeks of public appearances and romantic love notes posted to social media, Summer Walker and BMF actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. have officially broken up. In April, the pair began to post cryptic photos with one another on social media, hiding identifying details to keep their relationship private. But, by the start of June, the two were hand-and-hand on the red carpet for the 2023 BET Awards.

But according to Walker’s Instagram Stories, everything wasn’t what it seemed. So, why did they break up? On Sunday, July 30, Walker accused Flenory of setting out on her, writing, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best. Can’t do that cheating stuff.”

Summer Walker and Lil Meech have seemingly broken up after she accuses him of cheating. pic.twitter.com/N6H0JrXRN6 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 31, 2023

While Flenory hasn’t released a public statement, social media influencer Jayda Wayda, real name Jayda Cheaves, sure did. Cheaves didn’t take well to her and her former relationship with rapper Lil Baby (whom she shares a child with) being used as a joke. That said, Cheaves seemed to confirmed that Lil Baby did cheat on her. Cheaves wanted to drive home that her relationship and Walker’s was not similar beyond that.

“I learned my lesson after one kid. Motherf*ckers around here starting their own trends and tryna insert me in for laughs on The Shade Room. No,” wrote Cheaves, referring to Walker’s multiple children from past failed relationships.