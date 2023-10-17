After heavy online discourse and several delays, City Girls’ third studio album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res) is nearly here. Critics may push back against their subject matter, but their tried-and-true fan base loves it. Given the title of the forthcoming album, there will be another more p*ssy rap for all the detractors to complain about.
Here’s everything you need to know about City Girls’ RAW, including the release date, artwork, and more.
During an interview with VIBE, member Yung Miami spoke about their joint goal for the body of work: “We just wanna show that we are authentic, ourselves, and raw. We just wanted to bring that City Girl energy, fun music, and alter ego music for women. Raw, real-ass women, real b*tches. And that’s just what it is. I hope that our fans will be able to see our growth. I hope that they’ll be able to see that we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this album. This album means so much to us. It’s been three years. This is our first real album since JT been home, and it’s a body of work.”
Release Date
RAW (Real Ass Wh*res) is out 10/20 via Quality Control Music/Motown Music. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Due to past issues with projects being leaked, City Girls seemingly decided to keep their tracklist a secret until it hits streaming platforms. Once the tracklist is revealed, this section will be updated.
Singles
So far, City Girls have released several singles, including “Act Bad” with Diddy featuring Fabolous, “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign, “I Need A Thug,” “Pinata,” and “Face Down,” that provide a taste of what’s to come with the project. However, whether these tracks will appear on RAW is unclear.
Artwork
View the official artwork for the album below.
Tour
As of today (October 17), City Girls has not announced a formal tour to support the album. They haven’t had a major headlining run throughout their career due to several circumstances, including member JT’s past legal battles, which resulted in a short prison stint. However, the duo has consistently made festival appearances. Last year, they hit the road with Jack Harlow as opening support. With the slated release of RAW, if the group does decide to embark on a tour, this could mark their first major headlining tour.
