After heavy online discourse and several delays, City Girls’ third studio album, RAW (Real Ass Wh*res) is nearly here. Critics may push back against their subject matter, but their tried-and-true fan base loves it. Given the title of the forthcoming album, there will be another more p*ssy rap for all the detractors to complain about.

Here’s everything you need to know about City Girls’ RAW, including the release date, artwork, and more.

During an interview with VIBE, member Yung Miami spoke about their joint goal for the body of work: “We just wanna show that we are authentic, ourselves, and raw. We just wanted to bring that City Girl energy, fun music, and alter ego music for women. Raw, real-ass women, real b*tches. And that’s just what it is. I hope that our fans will be able to see our growth. I hope that they’ll be able to see that we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this album. This album means so much to us. It’s been three years. This is our first real album since JT been home, and it’s a body of work.”