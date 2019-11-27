City Girls Are In It For The Money On Their New Single ‘You Tried It’

After spending some time out of the spotlight while JT was in prison and Yung Miami gave birth, City Girls are back. The two dropped the “JT First Day Out” freestyle in October, and since then, they’ve kept busy. They featured on Pardison Fontaine’s “Peach” (and appeared in its raunchy video), teamed with K. Michelle and Kash Doll on “Supahood,” and popped up on Ciara’s “Melanin” alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, and Lala Anthony.

Now the pair is back with their second single since JT’s release, “You Tried It.” The two-minute track features JT and Yung Miami going in on a simple and aggressive beat, rapping about taking advantage of a man’s generosity: “I need them commas / I can wait in the car, I ain’t trying to meet your mama.”

In September, Yung Miami said that once JT was out of prison, the two were going to get going on a new album they plan to release this upcoming spring: “We’re gonna save it for 2020 when JT come home. When she come home we’ll work on another album that we’re gonna drop probably for Spring Break. She gotta come home. We gotta record.”

Listen to “You Tried It” above.