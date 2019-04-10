The first weekend of Coachella is coming right up, with the whole thing kicking off this Friday, April 12. Now that we’re so close, Coachella has shared its daily schedule and set times, revealing that festivalgoers are in for some totally stacked days of music.

Friday will see sets from Childish Gambino, DJ Snake, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, The 1975, Rüfüs Du Sol, U.S. Girls, Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, Ella Mai, Diplo, Sophie, Blackpink, Rosalía, Dvsn, Tierra Whack, Jaden Smith, Let’s Eat Grandma, Kero Kero Bonito, Jpegmafia, and more.

On Saturday, you’ll see performances from Tame Impala, Bassnectar, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, Little Simz, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Wiz Khalifa, Juice Wrld, Idris Elba, Smino, Christine And The Queens, Superorganism, Bazzi, Mac DeMarco, Hop Along, Four Tet, Maggi Rogers, Sheck Wes, and Ty Segall And White Fence, among others.

Meanwhile, Sunday will close out the weekend with Ariana Grande, Khalid, H.E.R., Kaytranada, Chvrches, Jon Hopkins, Dillon Francis, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Blood Orange, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Soccer Mommy, Pusha T, YG, Gucci Gang, 070 Shake, Lizzo, Playboi Carti, SOB x RBE, Rico Nasty, and more.

Check out the full list of set times for Coachella’s first weekend above, and check out our preview of what Coachella food you should bite into here.