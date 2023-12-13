While it might be cold right now, festival season is approaching — and will be here sooner than you think. Coachella, the annual California music festival, is a few months away, but given many attendees plan their trip, here’s everything to know about the 2024 version.

When Is Coachella 2024? Coachella 2024 will take place across two weekends in April. The first runs Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14, 2024, followed by the second weekend on April 19-21. Where Is Coachella 2024 Held? Coachella 2024 will be held at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California.

Who Is Headlining Coachella 2024? Right now, it is still unknown who will be headlining Coachella in 2024. Users on Reddit have had some early guesses, with acts like Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Rage Against The Machine, Shakira, SZA, and more being possibilities. When Does The Coachella 2024 Lineup Come Out? It’s unclear when the Coachella 2024 lineup will be released. However, compared to past years, the 2023 lineup was revealed in early January — which could be a similar schedule for the release of the 2024 artists.

Is Coachella 2024 Sold Out? Tickets for Coachella 2024 sold out months ago, but they are currently offering a waitlist for either weekend. More information can be found here. Can You Still Buy Tickets For Coachella 2024? There are still ways to buy tickets to Coachella 2024 but through various resale sites at the moment.