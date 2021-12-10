Coi Leray’s “Twinnem” has become a bonafide hit, surpassing her breakout “No More Parties” and proving that she’s no mere one-hit-wonder. In addition to its TikTok takeover, the song also spawned a remix featuring DaBaby and landed on Uproxx’s Best Songs Of 2021. But the story doesn’t stop there; Coi’s released another new remix of the track, this one in time for the upcoming holiday for Amazon Music. Adding a gospel choir to reflect the churchy organs already present in the song, Coi’s Amazon Music Exclusive displays a new dimension that might just extend its run into the new year.

Coi’s 2021 has come after an extended grind, during which she dropped a string of mixtapes and viral singles that established her rap credentials but didn’t take her to the next level. She was so discouraged that she contemplated quitting music until Lil Durk convinced her to stick it out with his belief in “No More Parties” — he appears on the remix. Since then, Coi’s future has been pretty bright, including a selection to XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class, a bunch of successful singles and features including “Big Purr,” “Bout Me,” and Earthgang’s “Options” remix, and receiving a confident co-sign from NLE Choppa, who counted her among the female artists who “got next” alongside Flo Milli, Lakeyah, Rico Nasty, and Rubi Rose.

Listen to the Amazon Music remix of “Twinnem” above.