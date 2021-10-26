It’s no secret that hip-hop music is going through a nearly unprecedented boom in female artists dominating the charts. There are more female rappers charting on the Hot 100 than ever, and more women in hip-hop are receiving more attention. The 2021 XXL Freshman class included no fewer than three new women on it, including Coi Leray, Lakeyah, and Rubi Rose, and the days of label or fan-imposed, Highlander-style rap beef (“there can only be one!”) among them appear to be over.

While there are obviously some men in the game unhappy about this shift in the status quo, there are others who are ready and willing to champion the next generation. Among the latter is Memphis rising star NLE Choppa, who used his Twitter to highlight some of those who are currently taking over or poised to blow up in the near future. He even went out of his way to tag them all in the thread to ensure they got maximum exposure, listing the above-mentioned Coi, Lakeyah, and Rubi, as well as BIA, DreamDoll, Dreezy, Erica Banks, and Renni Rucci. Later on, he added a couple of names he forgot, Flo Milli and Rico Nasty, noting he’s got a song with the latter.

Y’all female artists got next and then some @dreamdoll @BIABIA @lakeyah @coi_leray @dreezydreezy @RubixxRose @RenniRucci @realericabanks and Kaykilo I think I’m missing a few but I got them up most faith in the keep going 💜‼️ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 25, 2021

@Rico_nastyy we got a song together too ‼️ — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 25, 2021

I forgot @_FloMilli she hard too — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 25, 2021

Of course, because it’s Twitter, fans were quick to chime in and insist that he forgot other rising stars like Armani Caesar, KenTheMan, and Latto, but there’s no pleasing everybody — and, to be fair, there are a lot more female rappers getting attention these days. If a few get missed in one or two Twitter threads, they’ll likely still receive big love from fans, which should be the goal at the end of the day, right?

