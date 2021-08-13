While many may remain critical of the rapper and her music, there’s no doubt that Coi Leray’s 2021 year will go down as a defining one for the New Jersey-bred rapper. With a little over four months left in the year, Leray is pushing full steam ahead and with her latest single, “Okay Yeah.” Hopping on the song’s hard-hitting beat provided by Bankroll Got It, a producer duo from the Bay Area, Leray extends her streak of consistent flexing by bragging about her wealth, shopping habits, and jewelry all while also brushing off her haters in the process.

The new track arrives a couple of months after the rapper was chosen to be a part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class. Leray found herself besides names that include Blxst, DDG, Pooh Shiesty, 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, and Toosii. While that was certainly a big moment for Leray, her inclusion in the class would turn a bit sour thanks to a baffling XXL Freshman freestyle that failed to accurately portray her talents.

While that was not the brightest moment for Leray in 2021, she has plenty elsewhere that include her “No More Parties” remix with Lil Durk, “Big Purr (Prrdd)” with Pooh Shiesty, and her TV debut on The Tonight Show.

You can press play on “Okay Yeah” in the video above.

