Coi Leray empowered people everywhere with her undeniably catchy “Players” single last November, leading to equally as fun remixes with Busta Rhymes and Tokischa. Since then, “Players” has been certified platinum and busted several Billboard charts, Leray released Coi, and she engaged in beef, squashed that beef, then sort of re-engaged in it again with Latto — all before dropping a video for “Players.” That finally changed on Friday, October 6.

“‘PLAYERS’ OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW !!!!!!” Leray posted on Instagram alongside several heart and flower emojis. “#sorryforthewait this sh*t is ICONIC [two flame emojis].”

And she’s not wrong. The cinematic video begins with a highlight reel of Leray’s rise to dominance — depicting a risqué photoshoot for a Playboy magazine cover — as she says, “See, me, I love breaking the rules. I do what the f*ck I want, when I want, where I want, and I keep God first, always. So I make sure I move with grace. This is chess, not checkers. While they prayin’ on my downfall, I’ll never let my crown fall. Keep it playa, baby.”

Once the song starts, we see a confident and very stylist Leray step outside only to be met by throngs of paparazzi and fans. She’s leading boardrooms, posing for the cameras, hopping on a private jet, letting loose on a yacht, and leading the charge at the nightclub. In other words, anyone who watches should feel like immediately slamming shut their laptops (or chucking their phones) and actualizing their every fantasy.

Watch Leray’s “Players” video above.