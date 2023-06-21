Coi Leray’s New Album ‘Coi’: Everything We Know So Far

Coi Leray‘s second album, Coi, is coming soon after an extended rollout that saw her release a string of well-received singles, blow fans’ minds with some unexpected features, and accidentally get into a short-lived feud with Latto.

Coi is the follow-up to 2022’s Trendsetter, which was fairly warmly received by critics despite “underperforming” commercially. However, after the past year, the new album is perfectly positioned for a much better reception than its predecessor. Coi’s accumulated an impressive collection of plaques for Gold and Platinum records, partnered with brands like the WNBA, and advocated for more solidarity among the women in hip-hop.

She’s become a sought-after feature artist, gone viral with her contribution to the latest Spider-Man soundtrack, and put on some impressive performances that have improved her reputation among fans, all but ensuring that her new album is going to be the hit she has been working toward her whole career.

Here’s everything we know about Coi so far.