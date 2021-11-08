Sunday night, Cordae dropped by Desus & Mero to talk about his new music and his recent physical transformation posts on social media, but because it’s Desus and Mero, the conversation was quickly sidetracked into NSFW discussions about adult film, McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and of course, the inescapable juggernaut of popularity that is Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game, which Cordae thinks is “oversaturated.”

“That’s like a head ass, now,” Cordae said of the show when asked whether he’d watched it recently. “N****s overdid Squid Game so much.” While he allowed that “a lot of n****s did some dope sh*t with it,” he adamantly rejected Desus’ suggestion that he make an album based on the show. He did, however, seem interested in a parody of the show mentioned by the host. “I gotta check that, just for curiosity,” he quipped.

On a more serious note, Cordae explained how he lost so much weight in the photos he recently posted. He admitted that “I was just eating terrible. This is my first time getting money like this and we eating steaks, going to Mastro’s every day, getting chefs to pull up.” He says that he was able to shed the extra pounds by “just staying disciplined.”

Watch Cordae’s wild Desus & Mero interview above.