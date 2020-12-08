It seems like nearly everyone is jumping on the OnlyFans bandwagon this year after celebrities began flocking to the site to post exclusive content. Cardi B launched her page this August and has kept it relatively tame despite the racy content for which the site is best known. 50 Cent, however, may not be as PG.

50 Cent took to social media Monday to tease the possibility of launching an OnlyFans page. The rapper posted a post-workout photo flexing his biceps and gauged interest in starting a potential account. “i’m getting back in shape, in shape,” he wrote. “girl you want to see go to my LOL ONLYFANS PAGE.”

i’m getting back in shape, in shape😕 girl you want to see go to my LOL ONLYFANS PAGE.😆😆😆. 🤨😤Now why would you go looking at, I am a boy Damon WTF 😠I change my mind. LOL 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HjBKouTvm2 — 50cent (@50cent) December 8, 2020

50 Cent has been critical of women joining the site in the past, but it seems like he’s changed his mind — something that he’s not shy about doing. Just ahead of November’s election, 50 announced he was voting for Trump after seeing that Joe Biden’s tax plan. But after a conversation with his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who offered to pay his taxes if he promised to vote blue, the rapper confirmed that he had changed his mind about voting for Trump.

