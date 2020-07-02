Despite recent spikes in new COVID-19 cases after the first phase of re-opening in multiple states, some artists, promoters, and venues really want to get back to business as well. It’s an understandable impulse, with some experts predicting that many promotions companies will be unable to recover from the lost profits of 2020. Country singer Chase Rice was censured by fans for holding a concert at a state penitentiary over the weekend, while Vanilla Ice is struggling to move tickets to an upcoming live show in Texas. Meanwhile, comedian DL Hughley collapsed during a live performance in Nashville and diagnosed with COVID-19.

That news hasn’t stopped artists from trying to get back to business as usual, though. Consequence Of Sound reports that North Carolina rapper DaBaby is booked for a 4th Of July concert in Decatur, Georgia this weekend at Cosmopolitan, a newly renovated venue. DaBaby is listed alongside Memphis rappers Blac Youngsta and MoneyBagg Yo as headliner of the “4th of July Bash” being promoted by J Hart Productions. While the show’s Eventbrite page urges attendees to “Bring your mask and be prepared for social distancing guidelines,” there’s little question that in the continuum of bad ideas, this one’s a little like crossing a busy street looking at your phone, especially as Georgia is one of those states that recently saw a spike in COVID activity.

DaBaby hasn’t mentioned the concert as yet on any of his social media, but that could just be reasonable reticence to tempt Twitter trolls and so-called “cancel culture” with which he had a recent run-in over social posts. We’ll see how things turn out but hopefully in the future, DaBaby sticks to virtual performances like his excellent one with Roddy Ricch at the 2020 BET Awards.

For more info on the 4th of July Bash, visit Eventbrite.