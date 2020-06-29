Since his breakthrough just over a year ago, there have been few quiet moments for DaBaby. Whether it be through the three albums he released in 18 months or his steady appearances alongside a slew of musical talents or his entertaining music videos, the Charlotte-native has proven a knack for staying in the limelight. Supplying fans with another spotlight moment, DaBaby took to the 2020 BET virtual stage to perform “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch.

DaBaby began his performance with quite the visual. Performing on the ground with a cop’s knee on his neck, DaBaby rapped the first verse of the song in that position before transition to a stage as he entered the song’s chorus. Dressed in all black with a pair of police cruisers and a group of protestors behind him DaBaby would later be joined by Roddy Ricch who performed his part of the song. Beginning on top of the police cruiser, Roddy’s verse presents him going back and forth between rapping and hitting the cruiser with a baseball bat. Bringing their performance to a close, a message appeared on the screen that read: “In loving memory to all the lives lost to racism and police brutality.”

Aside from the performance, DaBaby is up for five awards tonight which include Album Of The Year and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. It was just a few days ago that DaBaby premiered the music video for his Billboard song chart-topper, “Rockstar.” With Roddy Ricch by his side the two rappers fight through a zombie apocalypse — because enough bad things haven’t happened in 2020 — with heavy artillery, great accuracy, and just a few headshots. He also recently joined Jack Harlow to remix “What’s Poppin” alongside Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

Watch his performance in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.