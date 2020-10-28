DaBaby was the most-nominated artist at last night’s 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards, competing in 12 categories including two nominations for Album Of The Year. At the end of the night, he held an impressive grand total of exactly zero of those awards, missing out on Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Lyricist Of The Year, and more. However, while some fans poked fun on social media, DaBaby himself seemed pretty sanguine about the whole thing, congratulating the winners on Twitter. “ion think Baby trippin,” he wrote. “BET love Baby, congrats to the winners. #WellDeserved”

Meanwhile, the winners of the awards DaBaby missed out on include Megan Thee Stallion (Hip-Hop Artist of the Year), Future and Drake (Best Hip-Hop Video for “Life Is Good”), Roddy Ricch (Song of the Year for “The Box” and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Travis Scott (Best Live Performer), and Rapsody (Lyricist of the Year). The highlights of the evening included performances from Big Sean, Burna Boy, City Girls, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Ty Dolla Sign, and more, with the show saluting late rappers Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. Elsewhere, the cyphers collected some of hip-hop’s most exciting new acts like Ade, Flo Milli, and Deante Hitchcock, and even included an R&B cypher with Brandy, Erykah Badu, HER, and Teyana Taylor spitting some bars.

See DaBaby’s response to his off night above.

