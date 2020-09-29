DaBaby Leads The Field In The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards are set to air Tuesday, October 27, and today, the nominees were announced. North Carolina rapper DaBaby leads the way with 12 nominations, while fellow 2019 breakout artist Roddy Ricch is right behind him with 11. Perennial contender Drake brings it in at third place with eight nominations, which ties him with one last 2019 favorite, Megan Thee Stallion.
DaBaby, who dropped two albums in 2019 and one early this year, is double-nominated for Album Of The Year (Blame It On Baby and Kirk), Best Collaboration (“Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix), Best Video, and Song Of The Year (“Bop” and “Rockstar” in both categories). DaBaby won Best New Hip-Hop Artist last year, so he’s no stranger to racking up awards, and his 12 nods this year highlight just how successful his last 12 months have been.
Watch the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards 10/27 at 9 pm ET/PT. The complete list of nominees is below.
Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Best Hip-Hop Video
DaBaby — “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Song Of The Year
DaBaby — “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé — “Savage”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
Hip-Hop Album Of The Year
DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Best Collaboration
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé — “Savage” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign — “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch — “Ballin’”
Best Duo Or Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Best Live Performer
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Lyricist Of The Year
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
Video Director Of The Year
Cactus Jack &; White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
DJ Of The Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Producer Of The Year
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
Hustler Of The Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
Impact Track
Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock — “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole — “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton — “Afeni”
Wale feat. Kelly Price — “Sue Me”
Best International Flow
Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (UK)
Ms. Banks (UK)
Djonga (Brazil)
