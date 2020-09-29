DaBaby Leads The Field In The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards are set to air Tuesday, October 27, and today, the nominees were announced. North Carolina rapper DaBaby leads the way with 12 nominations, while fellow 2019 breakout artist Roddy Ricch is right behind him with 11. Perennial contender Drake brings it in at third place with eight nominations, which ties him with one last 2019 favorite, Megan Thee Stallion.

DaBaby, who dropped two albums in 2019 and one early this year, is double-nominated for Album Of The Year (Blame It On Baby and Kirk), Best Collaboration (“Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch and Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix), Best Video, and Song Of The Year (“Bop” and “Rockstar” in both categories). DaBaby won Best New Hip-Hop Artist last year, so he’s no stranger to racking up awards, and his 12 nods this year highlight just how successful his last 12 months have been.

Watch the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards 10/27 at 9 pm ET/PT. The complete list of nominees is below.

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip-Hop Video

DaBaby — “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Song Of The Year

DaBaby — “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé — “Savage”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

Hip-Hop Album Of The Year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

DaBaby, Kirk

Future, High Off Life

Lil Baby, My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé — “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign — “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch — “Ballin’”

Best Duo Or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Lyricist Of The Year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Video Director Of The Year

Cactus Jack &; White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ Of The Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer Of The Year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler Of The Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock — “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole — “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton — “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price — “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (UK)

Ms. Banks (UK)

Djonga (Brazil)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.