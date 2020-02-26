It looks like Diddy was serious about bringing back his once-popular, frequently-lampooned talent show Making The Band. After announcing the audition dates three days ago alongside his sons, he announced today that the judge for the North Carolina auditions will be none other than local breakout star DaBaby. The two recently appeared together in the video for DaBaby’s latest single “Shut Up,” in which Diddy gives several of his famous motivational pep talks and advises DaBaby on the next stage of his flourishing career.

Diddy’s announcement video, which you can watch above, notes that he’ll be joined in Charlotte by DaBaby and in Atlanta by Quality Control’s Coach and P, as well as R&B star Monica. With the Atlanta dates right around the corner, the Making The Band Instagram has been extra busy posting relevant info for aspiring bandmates, including the locations for the Making The Band “Vocal Booth,” which will give fans a chance to audition at two different locations.

Hopefully, Diddy can find a way to make this version of The Band a bit more successful with the help of social media and streaming, which didn’t exist back when he was locking Babs, Ness, and Dylan out of the studio. Also hopefully for the artists he signs, they’ll get all their royalties.

Check out the video announcing the guest judges and the posts showing the audition spots in Atlanta above.