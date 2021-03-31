After exploding into the public consciousness with his rapid-fire flow and tongue-in-cheek sense of humor two years ago, DaBaby remains an object of fascination with fans of all ages even despite his somewhat less than kid-friendly subject matter. A recent meme currently circulating the weirder corners of social media turned the North Carolina rapper’s head into an automobile (apparently in response to a lyric from his song “Suge”), while a teacher’s free-writing assignment for her class turned up no fewer than four short stories featuring the rapper — in Spanish, no less.

I had students do a free write about anything and 4 of them wrote imaginary stories about @DaBabyDaBaby — Chanel Meyer (@chanelmeyerr) March 30, 2021

When the teacher remarked on the coincidence on Twitter, her comment caught the rapper’s eye, prompting him to ask her, “Send them to me.” She did so via a thread of replies showing the stories in the students’ own handwriting on notebook paper, including one with an illustration of the rapper apparently getting out of jail along with one of the astronauts from the similarly-ubiquitous mobile game Among Us. In one of the writings, the student even makes reference to the “DaBaby Convertible” meme.

The stories are weird and nonsensical in the way kids’ stories usually are. One prominently features a Kanye West action revenge movie-style plotline, which has been a source of confusion and amusement for commenters. You can see the full thread below along with some… iffy translations — and, just for fun, one of the best DaBaby Convertible videos out.

“DaBaby respete DaBaby tambien” They are all in Spanish, they did their best:) pic.twitter.com/q8cO3lMx7O — Chanel Meyer (@chanelmeyerr) March 30, 2021

This one has a great drawing to go with it pic.twitter.com/mNwaYNIdLS — Chanel Meyer (@chanelmeyerr) March 30, 2021

They are big fans:) I hope you like their stories, I had one more who did it on paper and didn’t turn it in on Google Classroom yet!! I’ll post it when he submits it, thank you DaBaby:)) pic.twitter.com/MN6W06tsvA — Chanel Meyer (@chanelmeyerr) March 30, 2021