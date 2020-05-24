In the near future, Slingbaum will share his debut album Slingbaum One with the world. Contrary to most debut albums of today, Slingbaum’s debut will be comprised of just three songs and will be a vinyl-only release. Giving fans their first preview of what’s to come, Slingbaum shared the first track on the album, “Behoove,” on Gilles Peterson’s BBC Radio 6 show.

The roughly six-minute track sees guest appearances from D’Angelo and Erykah Badu. In addition to their vocal contributions, “Behoove” also finds appearances from former Internet member and brother of Thundercat, Jameel Bruner, as well as Keyon Harrold, Marcus Strickland, Austin Williamson, and more. The song stands as D’Angelo’s first vocal contribution since joining Rapsody’s “Ibithaj” last summer, while the song follows Erykah Badu’s Verzuz battle with Jill Scott and a pair of quarantine livestreams from her bedroom.

As for the remaining two tracks on Slingbaum One, FKA Twigs, Oumou Sangaré, Nick Hakim, and Questlove will join Slingbaum for “Strangers” while Damon Albarn, Bilal, Syd, and Ahmad Jamal join him for “Morphine.” Vinyl pre-orders for Slingbaum One have already closed but for those who were able to pre-order the album, they will receive a digital download by the end of the month. For those who were unable to pre-order the album, a limited amount of copies of Slingbaum One will be available at select record stores this spring.

To hear the track, head over of the May 23 episode of Gilles Peterson’s BBC Radio 6 show here and fast forward to 1:50:55.