Daniel Caesar’s new album Never Enough arrives in just one week. Singles like “Do You Like Me,” “Let Me Go,” and “Valentina” are holding fans over in the meantime, so he brought one to late-night television.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Canadian singer gave a thoughtful performance of “Let Me Go.” With a floor covered in fog and colorful lights making everything radiant, the live rendition of the song is even more emotional and tender than the recorded version as he croons the heart-wrenching hook, “Baby, won’t you let me go?” It’s a meditative, poignant experience that the crowd is lucky to witness in real life.

It makes sense that his upcoming shows emphasize intimacy. The Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions tour is only hitting small-cap venues in order to help him connect with fans on a deeper level when he plays his new material to audiences.

“A chance for me to sing the album to a select few fans that have really been here since the beginning,” he explained on Instagram. “Excited to connect with each and every one of you.”

Watch Caesar’s performance of “Let Me Go” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. Find more information here.