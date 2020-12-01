DaniLeigh Claims Her Spotlight Moment In Her Playful ‘Monique’ Video

Miami-born Dominican-American singer DaniLeigh started out as Prince’s protege, even earning the chance to direct his video for “Breakfast Can Wait” at just 18 years old. But she’s now making moves of her own. On the heels of her sophomore album, Movie, which boasted appearances from big names like DaBaby, PartyNextDoor, Gunna, and Fivio Foreign, DaniLeigh shares a video alongside her track “Monique.”

Things kick off with DaniLeigh riding around in a powder blue Jeep, delivering her verses while taking laps and climbing on top of the vehicle. The video then cuts to a scene of the musician in a contract negotiation meeting, complete with a table scattered with cash and jewelry. Knowing her worth, the singer refuses to sign and kicks the businessman to the curb. “Ice out the Rollie, roll down the streets / Flooded ’cause life is a beach / You cannot hear me ’cause I’m out of reach / All type of designer is packed in my brief,” she raps.

Before the release of her latest video, the singer also stopped by Uproxx Studios to perform a rendition of the track. You can check that out here. And you can watch DaniLeigh’s “Monique” video above.

Movie is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.