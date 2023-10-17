Danny Brown’s sixth studio album, Quaranta, finally has a release date. Brown has been teasing the album for over a year, giving Uproxx its title in our 2021 interview about his Red Bull Soundclash with Rico Nasty. Since then, he’s released one solo song, “Winter,” but has focused most of his energy on his and Jpegmafia’s joint project Scaring The Hoes.

Today, though, he returned focus to Quaranta, announcing its release date, revealing its tracklist, and sharing the video for its single, “Tantor.” In the video for “Tantor,” Danny terrorizes Los Angeles in a homemade robot suit, spitting his signature unhinged punchlines over a thrashing rock guitar loop. The first true taste of Quaranta certainly suggests a return to the Danny Brown of old after his 2019 release, U Know What I’m Sayin?, got introspective.

Of course, in real life, Danny Brown’s a whole new man after entering treatment for alcohol addiction, an experience he called humbling. It doesn’t appear he’s changed too much musically, though, keeping his trademark humor and love for off-kilter production.

Watch the “Tantor” video above.

Quaranta is due on 11/17 via Warp. Get more info here and check out the tracklist below.

01. “Quaranta”

02. “Tantor”

03. “Ain’t My Concern”

04. “Dark Sword Angel”

05. “Y.B.P.” Feat. Bruiser Wolf

06. “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” Feat. Kassa Overall

07. “Down Wit It”

08. “Celibate” Feat. MIKE

09. “Shakedown”

10. “Hanami”

11. “Bass Jam”