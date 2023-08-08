Dave Chappelle has had some overlap with the music industry: Chappelle’s Show often had musical guests, Chappelle has won a few Grammys in his day, and now, he has made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The comedian is featured on “Parasail” from Travis Scott’s new album Utopia, and the song just debuted at No. 53 on the chart. (Yung Lean is also on the track, which is his Hot 100 debut, too.)

Rob49 also just made his first Hot 100 appearance thanks to his feature alongside 21 Savage on “Topia Twins,” which debuts at No. 17. Westside Gunn also just had his Hot 100 debut via Scott’s “Lost Forever,” which enters the chart at No. 46.

If it seems like a lot of Scott songs are on the Hot 100 this week, that’s because all 19 tracks from Utopia debuted on the chart. Two of them are in the top 5: “Meltdown” with Drake at No. 3 and “Fe!n” with Playboi Carti at No. 5. Just outside the top 10 is “I Know?” at No. 11.

With that in mind, this next piece of news probably isn’t surprising: Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the new Billboard 200 chart with 496,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States, which was enough to beat Post Malone’s Austin.