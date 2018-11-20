Getty Image

Ever since David Bowie passed away in 2016, his creative output and pop culture legacy have been honored in a myriad of ways. There have been plenty of covers in his honor, a statue, and even a petition to name a town after him. Probably the best fan experience of them all, though, was the “David Bowie Is’ exhibition, which showed off a bunch of historic and fascinating objects from throughout Bowie’s career, all from Bowie’s personal archive. Rare photos, Bowie’s notebooks, and some iconic clothing were all on display from the time the exhibition debuted in 2013 to when it made its final stop in New York earlier this year, and for fans of the legendary musician, it was a real treat.

The bad news is that the exhibition is over, but the good news is that it will live on for fans who didn’t get to see it, or for those who just want to check it out again. The experience is being turned into an augmented reality app, which will be available on iOS and Android devices beginning on January 8, which would have been Bowie’s 72nd birthday. The app will feature the items from the exhibition “in 360-degree detail” as well as “an immersive audio experience featuring Bowie’s music and narration.”

The app is being designed by the New York-based studio Planeta with the David Bowie Archive and Sony Music Entertainment, and Planeta is working on a virtual reality version of the app, which will be released at a later date.

