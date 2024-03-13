Davido Happily Flaunts A Rich Lifestyle In His Lavish Video For ‘Away’

Nearly a year after dropping his fourth studio album, Timeless., Davido is still riding the high. After all, the music has proven to align with the album’s title — timeless. Today (March 12), the Nigerian superstar shared the video for “Away,” a fan-favorite song from Timeless

In the video for “Away,” Davido reaps the fruits of his labor. As one of the biggest names in Afrofusion, he has certainly earned the right to party. Throughout the clip, Davido flies across the world in private jets and parties at some of the most lavish clubs.

Afrofusion and Afrobeats music has seen a boom across the world, with several artists within the realm dominating streaming charts. In an interview with Ebony, Davido credited the spread of Afrofusion to social media. And through it all, he has his team and his day ones by his side.

“We have social media now and it’s easier to find stuff,” said Davido. “It’s easier to connect the two cultures. The two cultures are the Western culture and African culture. So I feel like Afrobeat is that bridge right now that’s really bridging the gap between the two cultures and bringing both cultures together.”

IYou can see the video for “Away” above.