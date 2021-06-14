Last week, a mysterious billboard in Hollywood bearing the phone number to a cryptic audio message featuring Tyler The Creator and his mom led to speculation that he was rolling out the follow-up to his last, Grammy-winning album, Igor. Today, those rumors seem to be much more solid, as Tyler himself posted a new preview of… something… to his Twitter.

The post reads simply, “SIDE STREET,” and includes a short, hypersaturated video clip in which Tyler makes out with actress Helena Howard of Madeline’s Madeline before driving off in a hot pink sports car. Former Odd Future member and current Dave cast member Taco walks up and asks the actress, “Baby, who was that?” She dismisses his question before expressing excitement for some event, but the final part of her statement is overridden by a blast of sitcom-ish music and a title card reading “Call me if you get lost” — the same message from Tyler’s billboard.

It seems as though Tyler is gearing up for a big reveal, which might mean new music or another big project from the multihyphenate, who has his fingers in endeavors like fashion, television, and even ice cream. If he is releasing a new album, it’ll be just in time for the return of live music festivals, as he’s booked to appear at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Check out his teaser video above and stay tuned.