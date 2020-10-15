Rumors recently arose that Kendrick Lamar was set to leave TDE, his longtime home, to be the flagship artist on his pgLang label. He quickly debunked the Twitter speculation in a call with TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith,’ joking that the rumors “got ’em sayin’ I done shook the label and all that, man.” He also asked Top Dawg, “Why would I fall off?” That question has many layers.

“King Kendrick” was one of the biggest rappers of the 2010s. Good Kid Maad City, To Pimp A Butterfly, Untitled, and DAMN is an incredible run of albums, and there’s no reason to feel like he’s not capable of maintaining that excellence. How many albums will he drop this decade that become lauded as classics? Will his output make him his generation’s go-to choice for greatest rapper ever, especially when he’s already in a lot of top-fives?

It looks like Kendrick, unlike other great rappers who made pivots, is predominantly focused on music. But how long will music be his number one career priority? There are many exciting questions just like these surrounding Kendrick as he enters the 2020s as a hip-hop OG at just 33.

The first step in that journey could come this year. Kendrick has been mostly quiet of late — a disappointing development for those who wanted him to speak up on social issues — but we all know he’s working on an album. At the top of 2020, Billboard editorial director and current columnist Bill Werde revealed that Kendrick may “finally be done” recording his upcoming album, “and that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time.” Werde gave an indication that the always ambitious artist was gearing to drop a new album that his fans are eager to hear — but then COVID hit.

The global pandemic has muddied the plans for many top-tier artists. While it’s been a plentiful year of quality projects, releases from artists of Kendrick’s commercial stature are events, with tours and other financial boons attached to them. A tour is obviously not happening anytime soon. TDE is famously discerning about their releases, so the uncertainty of the pandemic has undoubtedly affected the prospects of an album that was reportedly done recording ten months ago.

But hope is not lost on a Kendrick project this year. Top Dawg said in May that it was coming “soon.” He was spotted in LA in September, reportedly filming a video. Perhaps TDE has realized that our current climate is the new normal, and they might as well drop a project that’s sure to be one of the top-streamed whenever it’s released.

It will be interesting to see whether the project still has a rock influence when it comes out, and how those sonics will affect Kendrick’s approach to the project as an MC. His spastic delivery and elastic flow find a home on any type of production. To Pimp A Butterfly and Untitled are some of the jazziest projects of recent memory, so it will be interesting to see how the pivot takes form.