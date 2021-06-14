Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival is returning in September after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown of live entertainment, and today, the festival’s organizers revealed the rap-heavy lineup, headlined by Justin Bieber and 2020 MVP, Lil Baby.

Further down the lineup are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, ASAP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee, as well as the ever-enticing “and more.” Of note is the fact that nearly all the names listed are in the midst of huge career years marked by either breakouts as in the case of 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Baby Keem, and Morray, or resurgences, which came about for the recently-released-from-prison Bobby Shmurda, Freddie Gibbs, and Tinashe.

Then, of course, there are the huge favorites, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roddy Ricch, who all had dominating performances throughout the year — each of them had at least one single go No. 1.

Made In America is celebrating its 10th year, and returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, with a portion of proceeds going to ACLU of Pennsylvania and The REFORM Alliance. You can find more information here.

