DC Comics is celebrating accomplished women with a new young adult graphic novel series. The comic company tapped a number of female and non-binary authors to create the anthological collection Wonder Women Of History. The series will spotlight seventeen iconic women who have groundbreaking work in music, science, politics, and activism, and one of the graphic novels centers around Beyonce.

New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson, who was the project’s editor, explained to Nerdist why she was “instantly” on board with the series: “Wonder Woman has been an iconic figure for girls and women around the world for generations. She gave me the example of a woman who combined justice, compassion, athleticism, and power that I needed. When the good people at DC brought up the idea of an anthology of real-life Wonder Women to me, I was on board instantly.”

Along with Beyonce, some other women featured in the series include Serena Williams, Marsha P. Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Emma Gonzalez, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Wonder Women Of History goes on sale on 12/1. Pre-order it here.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.