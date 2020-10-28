As America inches closer to an election many consider one of the most pivotal in the nation’s history, more and more recording artists have begun to speak out on the importance of voting. While big stars like Cardi B and Lizzo have spent months imploring fans to participate in the upcoming election, now established underground vets are getting involved in any way they can. For De La Soul, that means using their music and while the group of rap Avengers they assemble on their voting anthem isn’t normally known for delving into politics, it seems they’ll do anything to “Remove 45.”

Joining De La Soul on the bare-bones track are such names as their Spitkicker crew cohorts Pharoahe Monch and Talib Kweli, Public Enemy protest rap pioneer Chuck D, Bronx-born viral hero Mysonne, and The LOX’s resident health aficionado Styles P. Rapping over the oft-sampled break beat from The Honey Drippers’ “Impeach The President” — yeah, it’s on the nose but we’ll take it — the collection of rap’s more outspoken activists puts the finest of points on the matter, calling out Trump’s racism, misogyny, and slippery grasp of concepts like “facts” and “the truth.” Of the group’s decision to release the track, De La Soul’s Posdnous said in a statement, “When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office.”

